The U.S. market's rebound from early April lows has been strong but Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) rally has been absolutely staggering. After reaching a low of $138.10 on April 7th, the stock has surged over 90%, setting many all-time highs in
Broadcom: Selling Would Be A Mistake
Summary
- Broadcom's fundamentals remain resilient, but unexciting, with solid Q2 results and strong cash flow, yet revenue growth is slowing.
- Valuation appears stretched, as the P/S ratio is near multi-year highs, while revenue growth lags its three-year average, indicating potential overvaluation.
- The outlook for Q3 is decent, with modest acceleration in revenue growth, but that may not be enough to quell concerns about longer term growth deceleration.
- Given robust business quality, but limited upside at current prices, I reiterate my hold rating—selling would be a mistake, but risk/reward for buying is not compelling.
