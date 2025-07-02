Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Banks Pass, Investors Cash In

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Wells Fargo plans to raise dividend by 12.5% after stress test results. (00:20) Paramount to pay $16M to settle Trump's lawsuit over '60 Minutes' Harris interview. (01:40) Thoma Bravo reportedly in talks to acquire Verint; shares rise in after-hours trading. (02:58)

If you search the word “stress” on Seeking Alpha you’ll see a host of articles about banks that have been published in the last day or so. The articles highlight the bank's actions as a result of the Fed's annual stress test. You’ll notice most of the articles say that the bank in question plans to raise, increase or boost its dividend.

For example, Citigroup (NYSE:C) plans to raise its quarterly dividend 7.1% to $0.60 per share from its current level of $0.56, as the result of its 2025 Federal Reserve stress test.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.45 per share from its current level of $0.40.

And if those double digits seem high, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 33% to $4.00 per share starting July 1, 2025, from its current level of $3.00 per share.

It’s important to note that All 22 banks pass Fed's 2025 stress test on capital levels.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said in a statement last week following the stress test, "Large banks remain well capitalized and resilient to a range of severe outcomes."

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), the parent firm of CBS, has reached an agreement to pay $16M to settle President Trump's lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with the former Vice President.

Trump sued CBS last year for $10B, alleging that it "deceptively" edited the interview with Kamala Harris to "attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party" in the 2024 presidential election. The claim was later raised to $20B.

Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) noted, "The settlement does not include a statement of apology or regret." The money won't be paid "directly or indirectly" to Trump, but will go towards his legal fees and costs, and his future presidential library which is similar to ABC News' $15M settlement last year.

Paramount (PARA) also agreed to release transcripts of future 60 Minutes interviews with presidential candidates after the interviews have aired.

The settlement comes as Paramount (PARA) awaits regulatory approval for its merger with Skydance Media. Paramount said the lawsuit is "completely separate from, and unrelated to, the FCC approval process."

Besides the CBS and ABC News lawsuits, Trump also sued The Des Moines Register over a pre-election survey.

Thoma Bravo is negotiating the terms of a potential deal with Verint (NASDAQ:VRNT), which is working with an adviser.

Bloomberg reported that there's no certainty the two sides will reach an agreement, and the talks could end without one.

Semafor reported Tuesday that Verint Systems, a $1.2 billion maker of software for call centers, has hired bankers to seek a buyer.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), whose stock is down over 30% year-to-date, is 12% higher in pre-market trading.

Universal Pictures' (CMCSA) Jurassic World Rebirth will open in the U.S. The film is expected to generate between $115 million and $135 million in its opening weekend in the U.S.

It is the five-year anniversary since Lemonade's (LMND) IPO.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $65/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.9% at $107,000. Gold is flat at $3,336.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Centene (NYSE:CNC) -24% – Shares plunged after the insurer withdrew its 2025 profit outlook, citing unexpected adverse health risk trends across 22 of 29 marketplace states.

