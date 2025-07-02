Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) is an interesting closed-end fund because it labels itself a total return vehicle, while distributing dividends at an 18% yield. For those who reinvest dividends, however, I believe CRF lives up to
CRF: Steady Compounding, Modest Upside
Summary
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund offers a diversified, large-cap equity portfolio with a simple, long-term investment approach and minimal portfolio turnover.
- The fund's high 18% yield is driven by regular distributions from net assets, not portfolio returns, causing a gradual share price decline over time.
- Dividend reinvestment at NAV or market price enables compounding, often resulting in total returns that outperform the S&P 500.
- Given the current slight premium to NAV, I rate CRF a hold—best for reinvesting dividends, not large new entries until valuation improves.
