Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN ), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is North America's largest automotive service company with a growing and highly franchised base of approximately 4,800 franchised, independently operated, and company-operated locations across 49 states in the U.S. and in 13 other

I'm a financial analyst with a Master's degree in Corporate and Market Finance. I work on the buy-side, focusing on identifying resilient and undervalued companies across all sectors. While I have a particular interest in the Energy sector due to its strategic and transitional importance, I'm broadly curious and open to opportunities in any industry where strong fundamentals and long-term value can be found. In a volatile market, I believe in disciplined analysis, downside protection, and long-term thinking.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.