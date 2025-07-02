Palantir: Let's Be Honest, It's Time To Sell (Downgrade)
Summary
- I am downgrading Palantir to a 'hold' after a successful run, selling 80% of my position due to extreme valuation metrics.
- Palantir's forward EV/Revenue, price-to-sales, and EV/EBITDA ratios are at unsustainable levels, requiring massive growth to justify current prices.
- While revenue growth and margins are strong, these positives are already priced in, and any deceleration could trigger sharp multiple compression.
- I recommend trading this stock very actively—scaling out on rallies and back in on dips—rather than holding a passive investment, as better-valued alternatives currently exist in this sector.
