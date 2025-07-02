Palantir: Let's Be Honest, It's Time To Sell (Downgrade)

Income Generator
10.77K Followers

Summary

  • I am downgrading Palantir to a 'hold' after a successful run, selling 80% of my position due to extreme valuation metrics.
  • Palantir's forward EV/Revenue, price-to-sales, and EV/EBITDA ratios are at unsustainable levels, requiring massive growth to justify current prices.
  • While revenue growth and margins are strong, these positives are already priced in, and any deceleration could trigger sharp multiple compression.
  • I recommend trading this stock very actively—scaling out on rallies and back in on dips—rather than holding a passive investment, as better-valued alternatives currently exist in this sector.

AI Chips at the Core of Modern Devices

mikkelwilliam

When I last covered Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) on February 7th, 2025 with my article “Palantir: Unstoppable At The Highs”, the stock was experiencing a surge in bullish momentum that was clearly putting PLTR naysayers to shame (and we

This article was written by

Income Generator
10.77K Followers
The Income Machine is driven by market analysis from strategies covering more than two decades of trading experience successfully navigating through a broad range of asset classes. I am @PROSTOCKMARKETS on YouTube, which is where I post daily video updates for all of my trades and define important price levels for the market's most heavily traded assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, CRWD, SNOW, DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
PLTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News