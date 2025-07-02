The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) is a closed-end fund (CEF) designed to provide investors with a diversified equity income strategy while providing enhanced income through the underwriting of call options on the S&P 500. As part of
ETY Can Provide Investors An Income Approach To S&P 500 Returns
Summary
- ETY offers a diversified, tax-managed equity income strategy with a robust 7.69% yield, primarily from equity and option income performance.
- The fund is overweight in the tech and consumer sectors, with significant AI exposure, positioning it for continued growth as AI adoption expands.
- ETY's performance has recently outpaced peers and the S&P 500 in the short term, but long-term returns lag behind lower-fee ETFs like SPY on a total return basis.
- Given its high income, curated holdings, income, and passive management appeal, I rate ETY a buy with a suggested 5–8% portfolio allocation.
