It's Time To Trim Your Celestica Position (Downgrade)
Summary
- Without the requisite experience, it's always tempting to buy stocks on a roaring rally instead of trimming positions. I suggest that you take the latter approach here.
- Celestica may be a remarkable company with a remarkable secular growth opportunity, but valuation trumps all other financial positives. A great company at a bad valuation is a bad investment.
- Consider looking into healthcare's Eli Lilly as the next value opportunity. AI stocks have already recalibrated to fair and overvaluation. Healthcare is slower to react and will expand in 2026.
