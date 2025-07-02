The long-run expected total return for the Global Market Index (GMI) ticked higher for a third straight month in June, rising to an annualized 7.3% from the 7.2% estimate in the previous month. Today’s estimate is moderately
Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - July 2, 2025
Summary
- The long-run expected total return for the Global Market Index (GMI) ticked higher for a third straight month in June, rising to an annualized 7.3% from the 7.2% estimate in the previous month.
- US equities continue to be the downside outlier for expected return compared with the relatively high realized performance for American shares over the past decade.
- GMI represents a theoretical benchmark for the “optimal” portfolio that’s suited for the average investor with an infinite time horizon.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.