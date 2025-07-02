NXP Semiconductors: Set To Make Up For Lost Time (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- NXP Semiconductor hasn't enjoyed a great couple of years, witnessing price expansion of just mid-single digits, and underperforming its peers from the semiconductor space and S&P 500 by around 8x.
- NXPI has paid the price of being overexposed to the auto segment, but it looks like the worst may be over, with even better forecasts ahead.
- Working capital commitments are still leaving an inimical mark on NXPI's FCF position, with the FCF yield at five-year lows.
- NXPI remains one of the more oversold names within the semi universe, while its valuations look very cheap compared to the industry average.
- NXPI's earnings growth is expected to get a fillip from a hybrid manufacturing policy, while we appreciate recent developments on the charts.
