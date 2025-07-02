I invest in stocks. My father invested in stocks. But when it comes to gold, that’s a tradition that runs much deeper. In our family, we have gold ornaments that have been handed down for four generations.
Why Every Portfolio Needs The World's Most Enduring Asset
Summary
- My family has a long history of owning gold, but my gold thesis was forged in crisis at the onset of the pandemic.
- The skeptics come and go, but gold has survived millennia and, more recently, has shown its presence in a portfolio by boosting returns while reducing volatility.
- Gold has consistently proven its resilience across regimes of high volatility, equity bear markets, and elevated inflation.
- Spending bills like the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' will fuel ballooning deficits, and ironically, that bill may look small in hindsight as we spiral toward even greater debt and currency debasement.
- Central banks are already leading the flight to Gold, a harbinger of declining faith in fiat, structural cracks in the current debt-based economic model, and a world preparing for currency realignment and geopolitical fracture.
