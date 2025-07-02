How SoFi Can Double By The End Of 2026

  • SoFi's member and product growth is accelerating, powered by its efficient cross-selling model. This "secret sauce" is driving massive, underappreciated earnings beats.
  • The strategic pivot to high-margin, fee-based revenue is de-risking the business. This capital-light model now comprises 41% of total revenue and is expanding rapidly.
  • The Loan Platform Business unlocks a massive, untapped $100 billion market. It monetizes declined applications with high margins and no credit risk, fueling future growth.
  • My model projects FY2026 EPS of $0.71, far above consensus. This suggests a potential price target of $35.50, representing over 100% upside for SOFI.
  • Despite high-looking multiples, SoFi remains a compelling GARP opportunity. I am reiterating my "Buy" rating as the growth story is just getting started.

My Thesis Update

I initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock at the end of February 2024 with a "Buy" rating. My second article was written at the end of April 2024 - I confirmed my bullish rating

