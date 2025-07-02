Robinhood's On-Chain Revolution

James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Robinhood Markets is making bold moves in tokenization, stablecoins, and fintech, positioning itself as a future leader in digital finance.
  • New initiatives like tokenized stocks in Europe, expanded crypto products, and its own L2 blockchain could supercharge revenue growth.
  • Significant growth opportunities exist in underserved European markets, prediction markets, and the evolving stablecoin ecosystem via the Kraken partnership.
  • Despite a high valuation, I believe HOOD stock is a compelling long-term hold due to its innovation, strong management, and disruptive potential.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman using a computer to Blockchain technology concept with a chain of encrypted blocks to secure cryptocurrencies and bitcoin for online payments and money transaction

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Thesis Summary

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is one of the hottest stocks in the market right now, and for good reason.

The company is making all the right moves in a very exciting market.

Robinhood is set

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.36K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News