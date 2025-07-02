In this article, let’s take a closer look at the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV). CGDV is probably one of the best actively managed funds with a focus on dividends. The fund gives exposure to growth
CGDV: Superb Actively Managed GARP Dividend Fund
Summary
- CGDV offers a unique blend of growth and value, focusing on dividend-paying, wide-moat stocks for balanced yield and capital appreciation.
- The fund benefits from Capital Group’s multi-manager approach and deep analyst pool, ensuring strong stock selection and management continuity.
- CGDV’s yield is about 30% higher than the S&P 500, with a focus on sustainable dividend growth rather than chasing the highest yields.
- While top-heavy and concentrated, CGDV’s disciplined strategy and proven track record make it a compelling choice for dividend-focused investors seeking growth at a reasonable price.
