Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not for the faint of heart, and you can check the price movement of the stock for proof. Just Tuesday, the stock dipped as much as 7% amid the renewed feud between CEO
The Worst Is Behind Us For Tesla
Summary
- I'm maintaining my Strong Buy on Tesla, Inc. stock at $300, and see the current pullback as an opportunity to accumulate ahead of a potentially strong second half.
- Both political headlines and core fundamentals drive Tesla’s volatility, but long-term performance will depend on execution, especially in EVs and Robotaxis.
- Despite disappointing delivery numbers and fierce competition in China, Tesla’s future value relies heavily on scaling robotaxi and FSD technologies.
- While valuation remains rich and dependent on future narratives, technical indicators suggest that momentum is intact, and affordable models could be a key catalyst.
- I hereon share my sentiment on TSLA stock and why I see more upside ahead.
