DINT: Impressive Rally In The Face Of Tariff Threats

Nikola Lapenna
167 Followers

Summary

  • DINT is an actively managed ETF focused on international equities, consistently outperforming its MSCI ACWI ex US Index benchmark since inception.
  • The fund’s concentrated portfolio, disciplined stock selection, and emphasis on management quality set it apart from passive peers like ACWX.
  • Despite a slightly higher expense ratio (0.66%), DINT’s strong returns and unique portfolio composition justify the cost for international exposure.
  • With proven management and robust due diligence, I recommend DINT for investors seeking long-term growth in international markets, especially China and Korea.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

What is DINT?

The Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (also known as an ETF) that invests in a concentrated portfolio of global businesses principally outside the U.S. selected using the Davis Investment Discipline. The

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna
167 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in North American public equities and ETF's. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. More recently, Nikola has helped investors narrow down better options for ETF's - every asset manager seems to have similar offerings these days. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DINT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DINT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DINT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DINT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News