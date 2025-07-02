iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is revisited in this article. We last covered the long-duration treasury ETF in May, assigning a bullish outlook based on market overreaction, our curve outlook, and the vehicle's compelling income component. Fortunately for us and TLT
TLT: Staying Bullish After Its Latest Surge
Summary
- We see the fiscal risk premium as being priced in and think the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF can tap into lucrative longer-term key rates.
- Our short-term forecast for the yield curve is bullish flattening, TLT ETF's effective duration of 15.68 means the ETF might benefit from such a scenario.
- The on-the-run coupon base is set quite high for 20-year+ Treasuries. Therefore, we see short-term distributions being sustained at decent levels.
- A relative comparison of EDV and TLH shows that TLT is a duration & convexity play. However, it doesn't target the most sensitive part of the curve.
- Risks such as the potential re-escalation of the Middle East conflict and additional fiscal imbalances are worth monitoring.
