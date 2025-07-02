The second half of 2025 represents a pivotal inflection for the broader EV sector. The latest slew of June and Q2 delivery figures not only represent sales progress to date, but are also often a telltale
Tesla Vs. Lucid: A Deep Dive On Whether You Should Buy Them Or Wait For Cheaper
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. and Lucid Group, Inc. have both posted disappointing Q2 delivery results this week, adding to investor angst about looming EV demand risks.
- Aside from the July 9 tariff decision, the broader EV sector also faces another looming headwind ahead of the July 4 deadline on the Republican tax and spending bill.
- Specifically, the upcoming tax and spending bill threatens to terminate the current consumer EV tax credit by September 30, which could adversely impact U.S. EV adoption.
- The following analysis will dive into TSLA and LCID's respective business strategies and prospects ahead of the critical junction in the broader EV sector, and discuss their diverging investment appeal.
