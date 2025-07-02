Quantum eMotion Corp. (OTCQB:QNCCF) is a cybersecurity company developing quantum-based cryptographic technologies. As you might imagine, this type of technology has potential applications for securing data against current and future threats, including those generated by quantum computers. Still, QNCCF is currently evolving
Quantum eMotion Corp.: Quantum Encryption, Yet Patience Remains Key
Summary
- QNCCF is shifting from R&D to commercializing QRNG-based cybersecurity for healthcare, fintech, blockchain, and cloud sectors.
- So far, they’ve secured interesting partnerships with BD, Greybox, IBM, Quantolio, and Krown that validate their technology to some extent.
- They’re also starting to generate some small recurring revenues via Sentry-Q, EaaS, and quantum wallet modules.
- However, as of Q1 2025, QNCCF remains basically pre-revenue. There’s only a single $1 million licensing deal that offsets its ongoing cash burn.
- Fortunately, the recent raise helps. But overall, I think QNCCF’s current valuation leaves little room for further upside, which is why I rate it a “Hold”.
