Tesla's Deliveries Report: A Major Miss (Rating Upgrade)

A.J. Button
12.26K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. just released its second quarter deliveries report.
  • The report missed estimates by about 1,000 vehicles.
  • Tesla stock surprisingly rallied after the release came out, maybe because retail investors had different expectations than the Wall Street firms that had estimated the company's deliveries.
  • Tesla is likely to report at least 13% lower revenue in its second quarter earnings release.
  • Despite all these negatives, I'm maintaining my TSLA stock rating at hold as the non-auto businesses (energy, services) are pretty strong and long term promising.

President Trump Holds Press Conference With Elon Musk in White House"s Oval Office

Elon Musk

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) releases its second quarter earnings on July 23. Heading into the release, we already have strong indications that the company will disappoint on the revenue front. The main indication

This article was written by

A.J. Button
12.26K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News