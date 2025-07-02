Amrize AG: Buy To 'Cement' Your Future

Jul. 02, 2025 4:44 PM ETAmrize AG (AMRZ) StockAMRZ1 Comment
George Fisher
5.63K Followers

Summary

  • Amrize AG, spun off from Holcim, is a North American cement, aggregates, and roofing leader with strong market share and growth prospects.
  • The company benefits from robust demand, pricing power, and a successful roll-up acquisition strategy, driving double-digit earnings and EBITDA growth.
  • Financials are solid, with low leverage, high margins, and management guiding for strong free cash flow and revenue growth through 2028.
  • I recommend AMRZ as a long-term holding for exposure to infrastructure, construction, and remodeling, with analyst price targets up to $63.
Premixed concrete mixer truck ready for the job

Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

On June 23, 2024, Amrize AG (NYSE:AMRZ) was spun off from Swiss-based building products and cement giant Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF). The spin-off decision was announced in January 2024 and has been anticipated for the past 18 months. Holcim is

This article was written by

George Fisher
5.63K Followers
I am the author of Guiding Mast Investments monthly newsletter, focused on timely dividend paying stocks. Our mission at Guiding Mast Investments is to help investors keep a steady pace of wealth accumulation as they navigate through their financial voyage.  I have been a Registered Investment Advisor, financial author, and entrepreneur. I bring a variety of expertise to my clients, from personal investment planning and management to stock market analysis skills. I am the creator of the late 1990s investment newsletter Power Investing with DRIPs focused on timely selections of dividend paying stocks. I have also published two books through McGraw Hill, All About DRIPs and DSPs (2001), and The StreetSmart Guide to Overlooked Stocks (2002). My work experience covers a variety of fields.Prior to being a RIA, I spent 15 years as a corporate manager at Georgia-Pacific Corp before venturing out on my own, operating several businesses from manufacturing to export marketing management. President Ronald Reagan appointed me to the National Advisory Council overseeing the Small Business Administration from 1988 to 1991. Now comes the obligatory disclaimers: The opinions and any recommendations expressed in this commentary are those of the author . None of the information or opinions expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other instrument. Nothing in this commentary constitutes investment advice and any recommendations that may be contained herein have not been based upon a consideration of the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific recipient. Any purchase or sale activity in any securities or other instrument should be based upon your own analysis and conclusions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this report does not purport to be a complete description of the securities market, or developments referred to in this material. The information has been obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Expressions of opinion are as of this date and subject to change without notice. Either Mr. Fisher or his employer, if any, may hold or control long or short positions in the securities or instruments mentioned.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMRZ, PWCDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMRZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMRZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMRZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News