On June 23, 2024, Amrize AG (NYSE:AMRZ) was spun off from Swiss-based building products and cement giant Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF). The spin-off decision was announced in January 2024 and has been anticipated for the past 18 months. Holcim is
Amrize AG: Buy To 'Cement' Your Future
Summary
- Amrize AG, spun off from Holcim, is a North American cement, aggregates, and roofing leader with strong market share and growth prospects.
- The company benefits from robust demand, pricing power, and a successful roll-up acquisition strategy, driving double-digit earnings and EBITDA growth.
- Financials are solid, with low leverage, high margins, and management guiding for strong free cash flow and revenue growth through 2028.
- I recommend AMRZ as a long-term holding for exposure to infrastructure, construction, and remodeling, with analyst price targets up to $63.
