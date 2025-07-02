AWP: NAV Continues To Deteriorate Amidst Higher Rates

Cain Lee
Summary

  • AWP offers high income and diversification across global REITs, appealing to income-focused investors seeking alternatives to direct property ownership.
  • Despite a 12% yield and monthly payouts, AWP's NAV has declined due to high interest rates and unchanged distributions, raising sustainability concerns.
  • The fund's conservative leverage and quality holdings provide some stability, but elevated debt costs continue to pressure earnings and margins.
  • I maintain a Hold rating, as AWP's recovery depends on future interest rate cuts; patience is required until macro conditions improve.

Real estate concept business, home insurance and real estate protection. Real estate investment concept. Buy and sell houses and real estate online on a virtual screen.

Overview

As an investor who values collecting consistent streams of income, I am always trying to build additional sources of income to strengthen my financial foundation. The older I get, the more I realize that owning rental properties just isn't

This article was written by

Cain Lee
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

