PSQ: Hedging Tool In Bear Markets

Jul. 02, 2025 5:38 PM ETProShares Short QQQ ETF (PSQ)PSQ
Node Analytica Research
67 Followers

Summary

  • PSQ is designed for short-term hedging against Nasdaq-100 declines, not for medium- or long-term investment due to negative compounding effects.
  • Key macro indicators—Buffett Indicator, Treasury yields, DXY, Bitcoin, consumer sentiment, and macro uncertainty—signal when PSQ may be attractive for tactical hedging.
  • Currently, I see no immediate catalysts for a Nasdaq-100 correction, so I do not recommend buying PSQ at this time.
  • Remain vigilant and monitor the discussed indicators to identify future opportunities for short-term hedging with PSQ.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Introduction

In today's article, we will analyze the exchange-traded fund called ProShares Short QQQ ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQ). This fund is designed to offer inverse returns to the Nasdaq 100 on a daily basis, i.e., its objective is to replicate

This article was written by

Node Analytica Research
67 Followers
Node Analytica is a macro - onchain research firm whose founders have developed systematic investment strategies in the digital assets market in order to generate competitive and uncorrelated investment returns for institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PSQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News