Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) offers a portfolio of LiDAR sensors and companion software. The company's sensors cover a variety of ranges, resolutions, and price points, which support applications like autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and defense. Diversification across end markets is positive at the moment, given that automotive demand
Ouster: Defense Speculation Driving The Stock
Summary
- Ouster's diversified LiDAR portfolio has enabled the company to address applications across the robotics, smart infrastructure, industrial, and automotive verticals.
- This is an advantage at the moment, given that the automotive opportunity is taking longer to materialise than expected.
- Ouster is still developing a solid-state LiDAR for high-volume automotive applications, though.
- While Ouster's valuation is now less attractive, revenue growth could still drive the stock higher. The company will likely need to keep investor enthusiasm regarding the defense opportunity intact, though.
