Since I started investing (2020), I don't have many regrets. I have always invested as much as I could in the companies I believed in the most. However, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is one of my
Fortinet: Why This Company Is My Biggest Regret
Summary
- Fortinet deserves a premium valuation due to its leadership in cybersecurity, high profitability, and recurring revenue.
- The sector's long-term growth is underestimated; rising cyber threats and digitalization will drive demand for Fortinet's services.
- Compared to peers, Fortinet offers the best mix of growth, profitability, low dilution, and strong balance sheet, making it ideal for my risk tolerance.
- I believe Fortinet is a buy at $85 per share (35x PE), offering a compelling 10-year CAGR; waiting for lower valuations risks missing out.
