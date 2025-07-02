Alphabet's AI Ambitions: Trouble Ahead For Nvidia

The European View
13.36K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's past performance is stellar, but future returns are threatened by rising competition and slowing growth momentum.
  • Despite Nvidia's AI dominance and high switching costs, Alphabet's TPUs and hyperscaler self-reliance pose significant risks to its market position.
  • Revenue growth is expected to decelerate, margins face pressure, and customer concentration increases vulnerability to competitive and geopolitical shifts.
  • Given these headwinds, I recommend gradually exiting Nvidia and seeing Alphabet as a more attractive alternative, justifying my Sell rating for NVDA stock.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

What is the most effective killer of future performance?

Well, probably past performance.

In terms of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock, past performance is absolutely impressive.

Of course, this performance says nothing about the potential returns Nvidia can generate

This article was written by

The European View
13.36K Followers
**My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News