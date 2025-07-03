HOOY: When Covered Calls Meet Robinhood's Volatility

The Alpha Analyst
812 Followers

Summary

  • The YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF offers a covered call strategy on HOOD, providing income but capping upside and exposing investors to capital erosion in volatile markets.
  • High yields from HOOY are often a return of capital, not true income, and can be misleading if HOOD's price doesn't continue to appreciate.
  • HOOY is best suited for high-risk investors seeking tactical exposure to HOOD with some downside cushion, but not for those seeking long-term capital growth.
  • Given current market conditions and HOOD's rally, I rate HOOY a Hold—it's only appropriate for bullish but cautious investors, not for everyone.

Businesswoman hand placing or pulling wooden block on the tower. Business planning, Risk Management, Solution and strategy Concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

The YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HOOY) is yet another recently launched covered call-based income strategy from YieldMax. To recap how these strategies work, an underlying position is simulated using options (i.e., Robinhood (HOOD

This article was written by

The Alpha Analyst
812 Followers
I am a stock analyst with over 20 years of experience in quantitative research, financial modeling, and risk management. My focus is on equity valuation, market trends, and portfolio optimization to uncover high-growth investment opportunities. As a former Vice President at Barclays, I led teams in model validation, stress testing, and regulatory finance, developing a deep expertise in both fundamental and technical analysis. Alongside my research partner (also my wife), I co-author investment research, combining our complementary strengths to deliver high-quality, data-driven insights. Our approach blends rigorous risk management with a long-term perspective on value creation. We have a particular interest in macroeconomic trends, corporate earnings, and financial statement analysis, aiming to provide actionable ideas for investors seeking to outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOOY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HOOY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOOY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News