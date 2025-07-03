HOOY: When Covered Calls Meet Robinhood's Volatility
Summary
- The YieldMax HOOD Option Income Strategy ETF offers a covered call strategy on HOOD, providing income but capping upside and exposing investors to capital erosion in volatile markets.
- High yields from HOOY are often a return of capital, not true income, and can be misleading if HOOD's price doesn't continue to appreciate.
- HOOY is best suited for high-risk investors seeking tactical exposure to HOOD with some downside cushion, but not for those seeking long-term capital growth.
- Given current market conditions and HOOD's rally, I rate HOOY a Hold—it's only appropriate for bullish but cautious investors, not for everyone.
