From a stalwart PC company to a leading AI server provider, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has seen a fruitful couple of years as the demand for the next generation of infrastructure has taken off. Back in early May, I
Dell: Outstanding Cash Flows And Impressive Backlog - Reiterate Buy
Summary
- Dell's ISG segment shows robust demand with massive AI server order growth and backlog, securing a strong long-term outlook despite shipment bottlenecks.
- Company-wide revenue and EPS growth are sluggish, but cash flow generation is outstanding, supporting increased capital returns to shareholders.
- FY2026 and Q2 guidance indicate continued robustness, with revenue growth (quarterly YoY) expected to accelerate, though there may be margin pressure in the short term.
- The stock remains undervalued relative to fundamentals and growth outlook, and technicals point to bullish momentum, justifying my reiterated buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.