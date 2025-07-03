Tesla's Problems Get Bigger And Bigger

Jonathan Weber
Investing Group

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 deliveries fell 14%, missing estimates and highlighting a growing demand problem, not a supply or production issue.
  • Rising inventory and continued production outpacing sales confirm Tesla is demand-constrained, despite overall EV market growth.
  • Tesla's aging model lineup, intensifying competition, and Elon Musk's polarizing image are eroding its market share and sales potential.
  • With declining margins, lack of near-term growth catalysts, and an extremely high valuation, TSLA stock's risk-reward profile is unattractive, and downside risk is significant.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Piggy bank in a volatile position

J Studios

Article Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (TSX:TSLA:CA) reported its Q2 delivery numbers on Wednesday. Deliveries were down by 13.5%, missing the consensus estimate. The decline was slightly larger than the decline in Q1, and again, deliveries were way

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber
52.57K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, BYDDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News