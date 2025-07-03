Zoetis: Growth To Continue Thanks To Companion Animals
Summary
- Zoetis remains a compelling long-term investment, driven by strong growth in companion animal products and a resilient pet care market.
- Despite recent underperformance and valuation concerns, Zoetis's leadership, scale, and innovation position it well against new competitors.
- Financials show steady revenue, profit, and dividend growth, with management raising full-year guidance and focusing on expanding key product lines.
- Risks include new entrants and safety concerns, but Zoetis's global footprint and loyal customer base support its continued market dominance.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
