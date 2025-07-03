In recent years, natural gas has gained more popularity amid the increased electricity consumption and the digital revolution. With more growth prospects on the horizon, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) can be an ideal addition to our investment
EQT Corporation: Solid Growth Prospects And Balance Sheet To Justify Its Valuation
Summary
- I am bullish on EQT Corporation with its robust natural gas production and pricing flexiblity.
- Natural gas growth prospects, combined with a well-positioned Balance Sheet, can support its upside.
- The stock stays reasonably valued, with a decent cash position to sustain its buybacks and dividends.
- Technicals are attractive with bullish signals, although investors may choose to wait for its retracement to 0.786 point before taking a position.
