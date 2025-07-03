AMDY: Price May Have Finally Stabilized
Summary
- I maintain my buy rating on AMDY, as AMD's price appears to have stabilized and optimism in the AI sector is improving.
- AMDY offers a massive 77% distribution yield, but its synthetic options strategy caps upside and exposes investors to significant downside risk.
- The fund is best suited for long-term income-focused investors who can tolerate price volatility and understand the risk of capital erosion.
- Distributions are tax-efficient, mostly return of capital, but payouts may shrink if AMDY's price declines further; underperformance versus AMD is likely.
