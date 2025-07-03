British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) is a well-run tobacco company with a growing focus on alternative products like Vuse, glo and Velo that are meant to accelerate BTI’s top line and free cash
British American Tobacco: A Cheap And Juicy Yield
Summary
- British American Tobacco offers strong capital returns, driven by robust free cash flow and a low earnings-based valuation, making it a compelling value investment.
- Momentum in alternative products like Velo is offsetting declines in traditional tobacco, supporting future growth in a challenging market.
- Aggressive marketing and ambitious medium-term goals in smoke-free products position BTI for sustained top line and earnings momentum.
- With a forward P/E below 10X and a high dividend yield of 8%, BTI is a rock-solid yield play, offering potential upside if shares re-rate to industry averages.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.