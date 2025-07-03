Rates Spark: Can Payrolls Hang In There?

Summary

  • There's quite a soft market expectation from Thursday's payrolls number. At around 100k, that's some 50k short of the normal replacement rate in the 150k area. As a consequence of this shortfall, the unemployment rate is anticipated to rise to 4.3%.
  • From a US 10yr Treasury perspective, any sense of super weakness in the payrolls report would present a recipe for a downward lurch in yields, on a theory that the economy is shuddering and the Fed may need to accelerate its rate cutting agenda. A number of between 100-150k would be deemed tolerable enough, and one not requiring deep worry on the economy.
  • Fiscal concerns around the UK sparked noticeable bear-steepening of the gilt curve, with 30y yields rising by as much as 20bp, some 12bp more than Bunds and Treasuries that day. It was a reaction to the latest headlines around the position of Chancellor Reeves as Prime Minister Starmer failed to provide his backing.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, and Benjamin Schroeder

A super-weak payrolls report can create more problems for Treasuries than face value suggests

There's quite a soft market expectation from Thursday's payrolls number. At around 100k, that's some 50k short of

