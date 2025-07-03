Private Credit Outlook: 5 Lessons Learned

Jul. 03, 2025 3:00 AM ETVPC
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.89K Followers

Summary

  • Corporate direct lending isn’t exotic anymore; today, it's a core allocation within many diversified fixed-income portfolios.
  • As interest rates and the cost of capital soared, the surge in tech spending that began during the pandemic—when employees shifted from office to home—began to wane.
  • While disciplined underwriting and robust risk management are table stakes for any top-tier asset manager, it’s essential to guard against the unexpected.
  • The sprawling consumer sector remains the heart of asset-based finance, and higher-for-longer interest rates have caused stress.

Mature couple doing paperwork and paying bills at home

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

By Matthew D. Bass

Some say private credit hasn’t been tested. We disagree… and stress can sharpen the senses.

The last few years have delivered plenty of stress for investors. First, a global pandemic—then a sharp rise

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.89K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VPC--
Virtus Private Credit ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News