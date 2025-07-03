As central banks held their monetary policy meetings across the globe, the evolution of government debt market yields was varied across jurisdictions in June. The European Central Bank kicked things off on June 11 with its fourth rate cut this
Tradeweb Government Bond Update - June 2025
Summary
- As central banks held their monetary policy meetings across the globe, the evolution of government debt market yields was varied across jurisdictions in June.
- The yield on the 10-year Treasury benchmark note ended the month at 4.23%, down more than 19 basis points from May 30.
- Belgium’s 10-year government bond yield rose 12 basis points to 3.15%, and its Austrian equivalent followed with an eight-basis point rise to 2.97%.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.