DSU: This Floating-Rate Heavy Fund Is Not Worth The Premium

Summary

  • BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund offers a high yield, but its distribution is unsustainable due to declining income from expected Fed rate cuts.
  • DSU's net asset value is falling, and it has failed to cover its distribution from investment income or capital gains, signaling a likely payout cut.
  • The fund trades at a premium compared to peers, making it expensive, especially given the high risk of a near-term distribution reduction.
  • Given overvaluation and looming rate cuts, I do not recommend buying DSU at current levels; downside risk outweighs the income appeal.
Three stacks of coloured coins

Richard Drury

The BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) is a closed-end fund that income-seeking investors may wish to purchase as a method of boosting their current incomes. The fund does fairly well in this respect, as it boasts an 11.15% yield

