Policy Clarity Creates Near-Term Value; AI Drives Long-Term Growth

Jul. 03, 2025 4:45 AM ETCGRIX
Calamos Investments
525 Followers

Summary

  • Q3 2025 marks a pivotal transition; policy uncertainty has begun to resolve, providing a more constructive environment for disciplined long-term investors.
  • We believe policy clarity around trade, taxation, and regulatory frameworks should continue to reduce market volatility and enable economic growth to improve from the lower and volatile growth seen in H1 2025.
  • AI revolution is accelerating across consumer and enterprise applications, creating compelling investment opportunities for companies positioned to capitalize on this transformative trend, which remains a core long-term investment thesis.
  • We remain vigilant about risk management given potential headwinds, including mid-cycle economic slowdown, policy implementation challenges, and potential overextension in certain market segments.
  • Our diversified approach emphasizes companies with strong cash flow generation, pricing power, and clear returns on AI investments.

AI-driven automated maintenance and system updates. Problem detection and resolution automation. Engineer using laptop computer to instruct AI for maintenance.

tadamichi/iStock via Getty Images

By John Hillenbrand, CPA

As we enter the third quarter, we believe the investment landscape reflects a market that is successfully navigating the transition from policy uncertainty to operational clarity. The initial volatility of early 2025 has given

