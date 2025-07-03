Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been an excellent performer over the past year, adding about 60% as the company's growth businesses are performing well while fears around its legacy, toxic insurance policies have lessened. On Tuesday, July 1st, Unum closed a significant transaction
Unum: Another Key Milestone Supports Ongoing Multiple Expansion
Summary
- Unum's reinsurance deal with Fortitude Re reduces long-term care risk, unlocking capital and accelerating its transformation beyond legacy insurance challenges.
- I value UNM based on its core business, excluding the Closed Block, and see $49 per share as the relevant book value for investors.
- Recent earnings were mixed due to higher claims and weak alternative investments, but I expect these issues to be temporary with improving returns ahead.
- With strong capital, rising dividends, aggressive buybacks, and a low valuation, Unum offers attractive upside and ongoing multiple expansion as legacy risks fade.
