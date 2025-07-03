APA Corporation: Suriname Prospects Improve In Block 53 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- TotalEnergies has acquired a 25% working interest in Block 53 which contains the Baja-1 oil discovery.
- This partners TTE with APA's 45% working interest in Block 53. This discovery is on the edge of the GranMorgu project, making it a logical extension of the project's capabilities.
- APA has reported significant efficiency improvements to mitigate a significant portion of the recent commodity price weakness.
- I am upgrading APA stock to a 'buy' on improving operational efficiency and growing prospects in Suriname.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.