Utah Medical Products: Deep Discount Is Drawing One Legendary Investor's Interest

TQP Research
35 Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate my strong buy on UTMD, citing its robust balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and 43% upside to my $82.22 price target.
  • Revenue headwinds appear to be stabilizing, with legendary value investor Charles Brandes taking a 7.4% stake, signaling renewed institutional interest.
  • Key risks include Filshie Clip litigation, declining China sales, and succession planning, but UTMD’s undervaluation and cash reserves limit downside.

Modern Hospital Building

JazzIRT

Investment Thesis

I originally initiated my Strong Buy for Utah Medical Products (UTMD) here in April after concluding the company’s balance sheet strength and profitability create a unique risk/reward ratio at its current price. Since my initial

This article was written by

TQP Research
35 Followers
TQP Research is run by a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with several years of experience in structured finance, capital markets, and credit risk. TQP Research follows a value-oriented investment approach by identifying businesses that meet the criteria for long-term success taught by Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Walter Schloss, to name a few. The primary focus is on micro-cap and small-cap investment opportunities across all sectors. TQP Research enjoys actively engaging with members of the community. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or ideas!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UTMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UTMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UTMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News