US Sportsbook Leaders Flutter And DraftKings Post Double-Digit Growth Guidance
Summary
- Flutter and DraftKings dominate the US sports betting and iGaming markets, holding a combined 66.1% market share and benefiting from economies of scale.
- The US sports betting market is still far from maturity, with legislative momentum and tax incentives driving further legalization and expansion opportunities.
- Both companies are well-positioned for growth: DraftKings offers higher upside as it nears profitability, while Flutter boasts a stable international base and superior hold rates.
- DraftKings expects net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA to decline below 1.5x by year-end 2025, with potential free cash flow positive achievement during the year.
- Flutter is already free cash positive, generating $805 million during 2024, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x with $3.5 billion in cash on hand.
