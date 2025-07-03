Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a chance to invest in market making. If you're on Seeking Alpha, you're probably already aware of the essential role of market makers in the world of investing, but very few names would spring to mind. VIRT
Virtu Financial: Market Maker More Of A Cyclical Than Grower
Summary
- Virtu Financial is a solid, cash-generating market maker, but its business is highly cyclical and not as growth-oriented as management suggests.
- Most earnings are returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, with limited capital retained for significant business expansion.
- The stock currently trades at a historical high, making it less attractive for new entries; I recommend being selective and waiting for a better price.
- Under $30 per share offers a more favorable risk/reward, but at current levels, VIRT stock is a hold due to its cyclical nature and moderate growth outlook.
