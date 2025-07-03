In the pandemic era, it was no surprise to see The Clorox Company (CLX) perform well as demand for cleaning supplies surged. As you can see below, the stock soared from around $150 at the beginning of 2020 to
Clorox: The Comeback May Be Starting
Summary
- Clorox's Q3 showed weak revenue and EPS, but margin improvements signal management is focused on efficiency and profitability.
- FY2025 guidance implies a strong Q4 rebound, with both revenue and EPS expected to return to positive growth territory.
- The stock's P/S ratio is near multi-year lows, suggesting undervaluation relative to historical levels and offering a potential opportunity.
- Despite a premium to the sector, Clorox's strong brand, stable dividend, and improving outlook justify a buy rating at current levels.
