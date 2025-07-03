Circle Isn't Just A Crypto Company

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Circle Internet is a unique, profitable stablecoin pure play with strong top-line growth and expanding margins.
  • USDC's adoption is accelerating, with real-world use cases like Shopify integration driving a massive total addressable market (TAM) expansion.
  • Unlike many tech IPOs, CRCL is already profitable with impressive 43% margins. Analysts project that a massive operating leverage will drive margins toward 58% by 2027.
  • Consensus and analyst forecasts project robust revenue and earnings growth, supporting a fair value estimate 19% above current prices.

Hand controling light circle in air

Stanislaw Pytel

Intro and Thesis

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) is already a $40 billion market cap internet financial system company, which mainly focuses on providing "a suite of stablecoins and related products that include a network utility and application platform

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.97K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News