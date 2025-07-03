USD Is Mostly Firmer Ahead Of Jobs Report For Which The Market Is On Notice For Downside Risks

Marc Chandler
16.99K Followers

Summary

  • The only G10 currency that is stronger today is sterling, which is recovering from yesterday's sharp losses.
  • UK Gilts lead the European bond market recovery today.
  • August WTI is consolidating yesterday's 3% rally. It reached nearly $67.60 yesterday and is almost a buck lower now.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Overview

The US dollar is firm. The only G10 currency that is stronger today is sterling, which is recovering from yesterday's sharp losses and the UK's drama eased following Prime Minister Starmer's support for Chancellor Reeves. Of note most of the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.99K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News