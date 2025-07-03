The Digital Economy - Critical Minerals And Equity Markets

FTSE Russell
Summary

  • Demand for critical minerals is set to accelerate, driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in clean energy technologies, next-generation semiconductors and advanced digital infrastructure.
  • Critical mineral strategies are likely to lead to further investment in exploration, refining and processing, thus reshaping supply chains and market dynamics.
  • Given the current supply concentration of critical minerals, international collaboration is expected to intensify to mitigate supply chain risks.
  • Valuation metrics remain compelling in equity markets like Australia, Brazil and India, whose economies are well positioned to capitalise on the convergence of digital growth and their wealth in natural resources.
  • Investors will need to assess geopolitical risks, supply chain vulnerabilities and the potential for technological advancements to redefine their demand projections.

Ge (Germanium) Ga (Gallium) in the periodic table with Chinese flag.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

By Sandrine Soubeyran and Alex Nae, MSc.

Overview

  • Higher demand for critical minerals: This trend is driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, the expansion of data centres and graphic processing units, the rollout of next-generation

This article was written by

A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities

