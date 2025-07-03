Universal Robina: Refocusing On The ASEAN Region Can Deliver Growth, But Price Is No Longer Attractive
Summary
- FY 2024, Universal Robina Corporation delivered a superb financial performance led by its branded segment. However, this performance was impeded by the cyclical correction of the company's commodity segment.
- Since refocusing on the ASEAN region, the company has shown financial improvement, showing the power of strategic focus.
- URC's capital structure is very conservative considering the inherent stability of its business. This can result in suboptimal return to shareholders.
- Despite the promising prospect of its strategic shifts in the ASEAN region, URC currently sells at a premium relative to the P/E ratio of the PSEi Index. Ideally, you prefer to buy on a discount or with a margin of safety to compensate for the uncertainty of growth.
