According to Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, an important bill was signed into law on Sunday. According to the bill expected to take effect in May 2027, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) will become legal tender for
Gold And Silver Will Soon Be Mediums Of Exchange In Texas
Summary
- Texas will make gold and silver legal tender in 2027, potentially inspiring other states and boosting demand for precious metals.
- Gold and silver have historically outperformed fiat currencies, with gold delivering 47% annualized gains and silver 24.8% over 25 years.
- Rising U.S. debt, monetary easing, and geopolitical risks make gold and silver attractive hedges against inflation and uncertainty.
- I remain highly bullish on gold and silver for long-term investors, favoring physical metals or ETFs to protect savings from currency devaluation.
