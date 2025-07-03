The July 9 deadline is coming, and at that point, the tariffs introduced on Liberation Day will come back into effect. The 90-day pause was intended to provide time to negotiate with countries around the world so that new trade agreements
A 'Win' For Whom? Unpacking The U.S.-Vietnam Trade Agreement
Summary
- The U.S.-Vietnam trade deal imposes 20–40% tariffs on Vietnamese imports but offers little real cooperation or benefit to Vietnam.
- Tariffs will be paid by U.S. importers, not Vietnam, likely raising costs for U.S. companies and fueling inflation for American consumers.
- Vietnam's economic dependence on U.S. exports forced its hand, but the deal's benefits for the U.S. are overstated and may not reduce the trade deficit.
- Zero tariffs on U.S. exports to Vietnam are irrelevant, as low Vietnamese purchasing power means negligible demand for American goods.
