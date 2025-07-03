The Debate's Heating Up At The ECB, According To Released Minutes

  • The just-released minutes of the European Central Bank's June meeting show that most ECB members were concerned about a possible inflation undershoot.
  • Important to stress 'most', but certainly not all.
  • The strengthening of the euro could be a welcome argument to continue cutting rates, while at the same time, the question of whether or not to simply allow for inflation undershooting to compensate for previous overshooting will get more attention.

By Carsten Brzeski

The minutes of the ECB’s June meeting confirmed the message that President Christine Lagarde tried to convey during the press conference: downside risks to growth and the downward revisions to the Bank's own inflation forecasts

